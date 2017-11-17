Students cherish visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan

more-in

Students numbering 92, who are beneficiaries of free education offered by Navaneeta Public School here, had the rare opportunity of visiting the Rashtrapati Bhavan as part of the educational field trip organised by the school management recently.

The students were elated over the fact that they had taken a group photograph with President Ram Nath Kovind and also visited various facilities on the premises of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Hundreds of students drawn from coastal communities, including fishermen families, are gaining access to free education at the school developed in the coastal village of Turpukanupuru of Chillakur mandal. The village is close to the industrial hubs of Muthukuru and Gudur, which are nearer to the Krishnapatnam Port.

President’s advice

Talking about their trip, Likhita and Janakiram said it had been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them to interact with the President who, they said, had asked them to work hard and become a matter of pride for the nation, for their alma mater, and their parents.

Chinta Sasidhar, managing director, Krishnapatnam Port, accompanied the students along with his family members during the visit.

He said the interaction with the President proved to be a great inspiration for the children, and it would help mould them into good citizens. The CVR Foundation, run by the port management, is running the school, where free education is offered to children drawn from poor coastal communities in the region.

The students were also taken to various tourist spots in New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana, as part of the trip.