Andhra Pradesh

Student dies while taking selfie

Police say victim fell from moving train near Borra Caves Junction

A B. Pharmacy student died on the spot after he fell off a moving train while allegedly hanging out of it and trying to take a selfie.

The incident took place near the Borra Caves Junction in Vizag Agency on Sunday when the Vizag-Kirandul passenger train was passing through the tunnels on the KK line. The deceased was identified as D. Gopi Reddy (22), a native of Guntur and final year student of a private college there. Gopi Reddy along with his four friends came to the city on Saturday for a joy trip and had boarded the train to see Araku Valley and a few other places.

GRP Inspector from Vizianagaram A. Dasarathi said Gopi Reddy fell down from the moving train when he was trying to take a selfie when the train was passing through the tunnels. The boy died immediately after slipping from the train. The police have registered a case under Section 174 of CrPc and investigation is on.

It may be recalled that an engineering student Henry Jones, who tried to take a selfie atop a stationary goods wagon at the Araku Railway Station, was electrocuted when he came in contact with a high tension wire in January.

