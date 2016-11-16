M.V. G. R. College of Engineering at Chintalavalasa, near here, on Tuesday exchanged a memorandum of understanding with ‘Leadership Foundation”. As part of the MoU, they would work together for entrepreneurship development, the activities of which will be taken care of by the college Entrepreneurship Development. P. Sai Vijay, CEO, represented the foundation.

Earlier, the college organised a guest lecture on “Sports and Games—Holistic Development” by BCCI selection committee Chairman M.S.K. Prasad. He spoke on important traits of a sportsperson irrespective of his domain. Quoting the mental and physical traits of sportsmen including M.S. Dhoni and Virat Kohli, Mr. Prasad advised students to participate in sports and develop similar traits because physical fitness and mental strength woud help achieve success. He also spoke on how to balance both academics and sports to become a successful sportsperson.

College principal K.V.L. Raju, vice-principal and Dean (Training & Placements) Y.M.C. Sekhar felicitated Mr. Prasad.