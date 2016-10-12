TIRUPATI, October 12, 2016
Updated: October 12, 2016 05:39 IST

Strays’ sterilisation programme wins acclaim

A screenshot of the ‘ULB Dog Sterilisation in AP’ mobile application.
It all began with a revamped beta version of ‘EpiCollect-Plus’, a mobile application developed by Imperial College, London, for collating and standardising animal birth control data.

Though it was initially customised for the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) by a local NGO, Animal Care Land, the government officials noticed that the mobile application had far wider implications, resulting in the development of ‘ULB Dog Sterilisation in AP’.

Making a mark across the 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh, the ‘ULB Dog Sterilisation in AP’ mobile application aimed at gathering a wide range of statistical information linked to the Animal Birth Control-Anti Rabies Vaccination (ABC-ARV) programme.

“All the 110 municipalities in the State have been divided into 30 clusters, and further into Lead Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). The animal welfare organisations and Lead ULBs enter into a Memorandum of Understanding for carrying out stray dog sterilisation/vaccination along with capturing of other data,” said Animal Care Land founder and Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) co-opted member N.V. Srikanth Babu.

Elucidating on the provisions included in the new mobile application while speaking to The Hindu , Dr. Babu said that animal welfare organisations responsible for the implementation of the programme under their respective municipalities could gather statistical information such as ULB’s name, municipal ward number, photographs along with date and time during capturing, surgery and relocation phases, dog’s unique ID and gender, location via geo-tagging option and the status of the target.

“This has been done to ensure transparency and credibility while gathering the data.It can also be viewed on the website and has a direct link to the Chief Minister’s dashboard,” he added.

Dr. Babu further said other arrangements such as doctors, dog catchers, procuring of medicine, post-operative care, would be borne by the implementing agency.

The mobile application was developed by the Tirupati-based Lekhya Sree Solutions.

The government’s efforts in incorporating a technology component for its ABC-ARV programme has won recognition from animal protection groups across the country.

To mark this, the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) has decided to honour the government for its path-breaking work.

According to sources, Director of Municipal Administration K. Kanna Babu is expected to receive the award on behalf of the government in Mumbai on October 22.

