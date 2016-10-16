A six-year-old girl was rescued by the child helpline authorities from the bus station here on Saturday.

The girl, Hemalatha from Guntur, without the knowledge of her parents had boarded a Tirupati-bound bus and started crying as the bus approached Ongole.

The rescued girl was unable to tell except that her parents’ names as Posalapati Rajesh and P. Parvathi and that her house was in Venkatappaya Colony in Guntur, social activist from NGO HELP B.V. Sagar said.

The girl was put in the rescue home “Asha Sadan” on the orders of the Prakasam district Child Welfare Committee.

“We are trying to establish contacts with the girl's parents,” he added.