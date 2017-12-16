State, U.S. tech giant ink deal on fiber connectivity

more-in

The Andhra Pradesh State Fibernet Limited (APSFL) and X Development Centre LLC, formerly known as Google X, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at California.

The MoU was signed in the presence of IT and Panchayat Raj Minister Nara Lokesh at California in the United States.

The X Development Centre will initially supply AP with 2,000 Free Space Optical Communication (FSOC) links.

Also, its engineers and experts will work together with APFSL staff in identifying and selecting suitable sites for deployment of the FSOC links. As a part of the partnership and to provide real time support for smooth operation of the project, X will also set up a local office with support of the State government.

The State government has launched AP Fibergrid project with a view to providing digital connectivity to every household in the State. However, increasing network reliability in the State has become a challenge. To overcome the hindrances, the X will deploy its innovative technology, FSOC links.

Mr. Lokesh said, “This significant partnership will offer a major boost to the State’s digital infrastructure and help in overcoming hindrances in digital connectivity.”

FiberNet was aimed at harnessing the power of information resource and enabling provision of qualitative and cost-effective IT, Communication and other related services to the people.

The government was committed to bringing high-speed internet and broadband connections to about 12 million households and 1,30,000 enterprises both government and private by March 2019, he said.

“The State government has always championed advanced technology solutions for the greater good of the people of A.P. and we are thrilled as APSFL and X are joining forces.”

APSFL MD Babu A, GTEN Chairman Raju Indukuri and Technology Adviser to Government of A.P. Hari Prasad Vemuru were present.