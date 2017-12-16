State to bring ordinance to appoint DGP on its own

more-in

The Cabinet on Saturday resolved to bring an ordinance to amend the A.P. Police Act for appointing the Director General of Police (DGP) on its own.

Information and Public Relations Minister Kalava Srinivasulu told media persons that the DGP appointment would be, however, subject to the All India Services Act, 1953.

The Cabinet had also decided to bring about a comprehensive Police Act at that time for the welfare of the police forces.

Assembly design

It took a decision finalising the tower design for the Assembly building, which would be a 250-metre high structure including a four-storeyed main building.

The Chief Minister and the Ministers felt the tower design was the best one and it was also favoured by the majority of the public whose feedback was taken.

Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana said Foster + Partners would come up with the action plan for its implementation in six to eight weeks, after which the construction was likely to begin and be completed in 1 1/2 to 2 years.

Another significant decision was to give Transstroy another year’s time to return the mobilisation advance amounting to about ₹530 crore.

It will now have time until September 2018 to do so.

Fiber Grid

President Ram Nath Kovind will launch the Fiber Grid on December 27 by addressing about two lakh people through video-conferencing.

The Cabinet decided to introduce Chandranna Pelli Kanuka for the BCs, the SCs, the STs and the minorities in February.

The BCs will be get ₹30,000 and the SCs and the STs ₹50,000.

Urban mandals

The Cabinet cleared the creation of 9 urban mandals: 2, 3 and 4 mandals in Visakhapatnam, 2, 3 and 4 mandals in Vijayawada and one each in Guntur, Nellore and Kurnool.

The Cabinet decided to constitute a sub-committee for taking steps for speedy redressal of grievances of the AgriGold victims.