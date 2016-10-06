Registration will be permitted if land is surrendered under LPS

Seeking to win over private landowners, the Krishna district administration has announced that it will permit registration of land if they part with it under the Land Pooling Scheme.

The land acquisition notification, issued in 2015 and renewed till August 2017, attracts ban on registration of land that is proposed to be acquired for the Machilipatnam port and the industrial corridor projects.

Of the 33,177 acres that is proposed to be gathered under LPS, 14,620 acres is patta land. The State government owns 9,440 acres, while assigned land is about 9,117 acres.

“If the farmers give up their land under LPS, they will be permitted to register it as per provisions of the Machilipatnam Area Development Land Pooling Scheme Rules - 2016, ” Krishna District Collector Babu. A told The Hindu.

Bandar Revenue Divisional Officer P. Saibabu on Wednesday announced that private land owners could submit details about their land for prior approval for registration.

“We will scrutinise the details of the land owner and the buyer before granting approval. Parting with land under LPS is the only criterion. The District Magistrate and Collector will give the final approval,” said Mr. Saibabu. However, the ban in respect of land that is not spared under LPS will remain in force.

By Wednesday evening, as many as 48 farmers had agreed to part with their land (118 acres) under LPS.