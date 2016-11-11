To participate in tenders for supply to power-deficit StatesTo participate in tenders for supply to power-deficit States

: Even as the State has reached a comfortable position in the power supply situation, the Andhra Pradesh power utilities are gearing up to participate in the tenders invited for supply of power by the other States.

To begin with, the utilities have decided to participate in the bids called by Kerala Government for supply of 100 MW power. The decision was taken after assessing the availability of power in the State factoring in the increased demand from agriculture, industry, domestic and commercial segments. The State had become surplus in power with the addition of the Krishnapatnam and Hinduja power plants besides addition of close to 1,000 MW power through the renewable energy sources like solar and wind power.

In addition, the APGenco is hopeful of installing the fourth unit of the Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant by the middle of next year.

“Energy from the renewable sources is being treated as spillover reserve to secure grid stability in the event of deficit supply from the existing plants” APTransco joint managing director Dinesh Parchuri told The Hindu.

Power Grid network

He said absence of a corridor to supply power to Kerala would not be a problem for the power utilities as they would rely on the network of the Power Grid Corporation of India. “Physical transmission of power is not a problem any more. Power will be injected into the grid network of the PGCIL and it can in turn supply to the State which requires power through its network,” he said.

Asked about the aggregate revenue requirement report that the utilities needed to submit to the regulator AP Electricity Regulatory Commission, he said the utilities were engaged in the preparation of the report based on the availability of power and demand from different sectors besides assessing the revenue requirements of the utilities. The utilities were actively working on incorporating the prospect of revenues through sale of surplus power to the States with deficit supply.