Federation of Indian Export Organizations Joint Deputy Director-General K. Unnikrishnan on Thursday said that Andhra Pradesh had the potential to have 10 per cent share as against the current 2 per cent share in the Indian exports.

He said AP could achieve this within five years if it was able to identify its resources.

Andhra Pradesh Chambers and Srikakulam Chamber of Commerce and Industry in association with FIEO organised exporters’ meet in Srikakulam.

While delivering the key-note address, Mr. Unnikrishnan said AP had the potential in several fields such as minerals, textiles and pharmaceuticals. “We are planning product specific centres in each district with the support of local chambers and trade associations. The manufacturers have to upgrade the quality to meet global standards,” he added. AP Chambers Vizag region chairman Pyda Krishna Prasad, Srikakulam Chambers of Commerce president A.V. Narasimham said Srikakulam had the potential of exporting many goods including granite, cashew and other products.