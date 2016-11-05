Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Society and Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation said that the State would be number one very soon in food processing with the effective implementation of the latest policy which expected to attract an investment of Rs. 5,000 crore by year 2020.

They organised a seminar on ‘Opportunities in Food Processing Industry’ in Srikakulam and explained the incentives being offered by the State government. Society Chief Executive Officer Y.S. Prasad said that government was giving huge incentives for those keen to establish food processing units in the State. He said that value added products of mango, banana, papaya, guava, coconut, cashew nut and others could ensure decent returns for the entrepreneurs. He asked the entrepreneurs to study the success stories of their counterparts of Tamil Naidu and Kerala, who were able to export many products to Europe and other countries.

The president-elect of Chamber of Commerce G. Sambasiva Rao said that Chamber was ready to organise training programme and ensure bank loans for the new entrepreneurs. He said that more dedication and intense concentration were needed to become successful entrepreneurs in the field of food processing sector. “The State government planned many mega food parks where more than 50 units in each park could be established. Those will create employment opportunities and spur economic activity,” he added.

Vizianagaram Biotech managing director D.T. Raju said that entrepreneurs should establish their units with their own resources and later they could approach banks for expansion. He said that the Europe and West Asia were keen to import Indian products provided they meet the international standards.

Women entrepreneur Y. Geeta Srikanth said Srikakulam would be on developmental path if more processing units were established. Chamber general secretary P. Bhaskara Rao, and director A.V.N. Prasad said Srikakulam had 193 km long coastal line and marine processing units could be developed within no time.

