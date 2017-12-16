State asked to act fast onVakapalli women plea

Justice M. Seetharama Murthy of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday asked the AP government to respond to the plea made by tribal women of Vakapalli hamlet of Visakhapatnam district to appoint special public prosecutor (SPP) to conduct trial in the special court for the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the elite anti-Naxalite force, the Greyhounds.

Vasudha Nagraj, counsel for the petitioners, said they urged the district Collector to appoint Trinatha Rao and Jawhar as SPP and assistant SPP respectively. The judge reminded that the Supreme Court had directed the trial to be concluded within six months and hence the government had to act fast. The case will be listed on Wednesday for hearing and orders.

A criminal case was registered on a compliant lodged by the women that Greyhounds personnel outraged their modesty on August 20, 2007. This was challenged by the police, but the Supreme Court refused to interfere.

Transfer issue

The High Court was informed that the issue of transfer of 1,200 employees of various power sector units from Telangana to AP could not be resolved across the table.

A Bench, comprising Justice Nagarjun Reddy and Justice MSK Jaiswal, said that it would hear the arguments in the cases filed by employees.

The arguments commenced on Friday afternoon and will continue next week.