Start-up gets ‘Baahubali’ push

more-in

Director S.S. Rajamouli and producer Shobu Yarlagadda, who have tasted one of the biggest successes in the country with Baahubali, have now turned investors for a start-up.

The duo has recently invested a huge sum in an IIT Madras incubated start-up Conzumex which came up with innovative ‘Internet of You’ platform that includes smart devices, artificial intelligence and exergaming called Muse Wearables.

“We are building India’s first Hybrid Smartwatch which does not require any charging for one whole year, unlike any other digital smart watches. It has other features like UV rays alert and NFC payments,” says K.L.N. Sai Prasanth, CEO of Conzumex Industries Pvt. Ltd and one of its founders. “After two years of bootstrapping and launching a product successfully in the market, Conzumex raised its first round of external funding from Keiretsu Forum, Chennai, Lead Angels and other high net worth individuals. Among them Mr. Rajmouli and Shobu Yarlagadda are the biggest investors in our startup through Keiretsu,” Mr. Prasanth has told The Hindu.

“I am happy to start as a technology investor through Muse Wearables. Being a startup what impressed me is their approach and creating impact in the wearable segment in the existing market. Hence I and Mr. Shobu invested as we could visualise their global success,” Mr. Rajamouli has said in a statement.

Founded in 2015 by IITians Mr. Prasanth, Ajay Yathindra and Prathyusha Kamarajugadda, Conzumex has many Telugu techies in the team. It has received an investment of $450,000 in the first round.

The smartwatch, the AI-powered personal assistant that can converse with the users and the mobile game that turns the user’s daily activities into an immersive experience in synergy form the ‘Internet of You’ platform, says COO Ms. Prathyusha. The product will be launched for pre-orders in February 2018 on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and the price will be between $69 and $99, according to Ms. Prathyusha.

Mr. Rajamouli is likely to launch the product in February.