Several literary personalities on Saturday recalled the great contribution of Stanapathi Rukminamma who proved her mettle in Telugu literature by publishing wonderful short-story anthologies between 1940-1950. Katha Nilayam-a research library and Srikakulam Sahiti organised a meeting as part of centenary celebrations. Ms. Rukminamma’s father Purushottama Rao was native of Srikakulam district and she lived in Nidadavolu after her marriage with Stanapathi Satyanarayana.

Katha Nilayam secretary Dasari Ramachandra Rao released a book ‘Stanapathi Rukminamma-Life and Literature’. Speaking on the occasion, Srikakulam Sahiti president B.V. Ramarao Naidu said her stories such as Pulamala, Dayyalu, Neelati Revu, Yuktimala, Devi Bhagavatam were classics, depicting different style of presentation. Several writers like Pudipeddi Venkata Ramana, G. Ramashastri, Chintada Tirumala Rao, and B. Jagannadha Rao said readers would inspire with her writings and understand the socio-economic conditions of those days.