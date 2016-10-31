The moves of the Kurnool district administration and the Srisailam temple authorities to relocate the residents of several colonies at the pilgrim town, Srisailam, to Sunnipenta, down the hill, was strongly opposed by the residents and local leaders of TDP, Congress and YSR Congress.

The residents and Chenchu girijans assembled in large number at the Zilla Parishad High School at Srisailam on Saturday and resented plans to move them out of Srisailam on the pretext of developing the pilgrim town. The temple authorities had earlier promised to construct houses near Middela Gudi, but later changed their plans.

Stating that they had been living in Srisailam for several generations, the residents formed a joint action committee on Sunday and decided to agitate against the proposed relocation. The residents resolved to apprise Deputy Chief Minister K.E. Krishnamurthy and MLAs and MLCs against relocating them.

Meanwhile, Srisailam Devasthanam executive officer N. Bharat Gupta told newsmen that the residents would not be forcibly shifted from Srisailam to Sunnipenta. A final decision would be taken after consulting the local residents and those eking out a living in the temple town would not be shifted, he added. The decision would be taken basing on District Collector Ch. Vijayamohan’s approval, he added.

Houses at Sunnipenta: EO

The Srisailam Devasthanams was acquiring about 450 acres of land at Sunnipenta and would construct houses within a year with an outlay of Rs. 50 crore by calling tenders, Mr. Gupta said. Eight hundred houses would be built in four categories. The ongoing construction of a shopping complex would be completed by November end, he added.

As part of an action plan, a queue park would be built in place of the queue line, after acquiring the necessary land. Encroachment by the shops led to narrowing of the streets near the Srisailam temple, the EO said.

Calling for cooperation from people, he said there was no scope for compromise in providing amenities to devotees and tourists in Srisailam.