TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams will be conducting the auspicious ‘Srinivasa Kalyanam’ at six locations commencing from September 16. The holy event will be held at Ongole in Prakasam district on September 16. It will be followed by Mypadu and Atmakur in Nellore district on September 17 and 18. On September 13, the fete will be held in Mudupula Vemula village of Piler Mandal in Chittoor district and in Lakkireddipalli and Badvel of Kadapa distrct on September 24 and 25 respectively.

