Comprehensive legislation need of the hour, says Kisan Sabha leader

Farmers in the Yerragondapalem area in Prakasam district, who raised chilli crop attracted by a remunerative price of more than Rs.10,000 per quintal in the market, are a disappointed lot.

The growers, most of them tenant farmers, blame ‘spurious seeds’ for their distress. Pouring out their woes, a group of farmers from Dornala mandal said: “We purchased hybrid seeds at the rate of Rs. 50,000 per acre based on the promise made by the seed supplier.”

After spending over Rs. 30,000 per acre in the last three months, they were now shocked to see the hybrid variety grown by them wilting at the flowering stage.

They were promised a yield of 40 to 50 quintals per acre by the traders who sold seeds of the hybrid JCH-802 variety as against about 30 quintals per acre in the case of conventional varieties, says Mastan Vali,a farmer from Peddabommanapalli village. “We have suffered heavy losses,” laments another farmer N. Kasaiah. “There is no scope for going for alternative crops as we have reached the fag end of the kharif season,” adds yet another farmer A. Srinivasa Reddy. “We paid the land lease rent of Rs. 10,000 per acre to the landlords in July itself,” says tenant farmer T. Chenchu Reddy who also did not have access to institutional credit. They urge the district administration to come to their rescue. Stating that farmers were suffering because of spurious seeds year after year, All India Kisan Sabha Prakasam district Secretary V. Hanuma Reddy feels that enactment of a comprehensive Seed Act to rein in erring seed manufacturers and traders is the need of the hour. “Fair compensation remains elusive for farmers,” says AIKS district president D. Srinivasulu.