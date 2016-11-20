Chairman of State Differently Able Persons’ Welfare Committee and MLA Meesala Geeta has said that participating in sports will help stimulate children and also develop in them competitive spirit. And for this reason the state government, as part of World Disabled Day on December 3, has been organising sports competitions at district and state-level every year.

She inaugurated the sports meet by flagging off 50-metre run for juniors at Ayodhya Maidan where the district-level competitions for the disabled children began on Saturday.

After unfurling the National Flag and inspecting march-past by children, Ms. Geeta, while speaking on welfare schemes, hoped the district which stood second at the state-level sports competitions in 2015-16 would top the list in 2016-17. She asked physical instructors not to pressure children.

A large number of children from eight special schools in the district participated in running, shot-put, long jump, chess, caroms, cricket, tri-cycle race etc. The winners at the district-level competitions will participate in the state-level meet on December 3.

Municipal Chairperson P. Ramakrishna, Additional Joint Collector Nageswara Rao, Assistant Director (Disabled Welfare) Satya Srinivasa Murty, and DSDO Surya Rao were present.