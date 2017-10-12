Spices Park yet to take off

more-in

Spices Park, an ambitious project to tap the enormous potential in the processing of Guntur Chilli, is yet to take off with 16 of the firms registering for various grinding, blending and processing units.

The delay is attributed to pending court cases related to land disputes, but the Spices Board is confident that more number of firms would set up shop in the park. Years after the Andhra Pradesh government created basic infrastructure, the investors shied off citing pending court cases. Most of the land alienated for the Spices Park falls under assigned land, and the farmers, who have been tilling the land, filed cases in High Court objecting to transfer of their lands.

“We are optimistic about the prospects in spices park. The Spices Development Agency, headed by Chief Secretary, is the vital agency in securing various clearances, and we are ensuring that park would attract more number of entrepreneurs,’’ Deputy Director, Spices Board, P. S. Sreekantan Thampi told The Hindu on Wednesday. The Spices Park at Yadlapadu is among the six parks proposed across the country and was inaugurated in December 2014. The park is the biggest and the second of its kind to be set up in the country after Chilubara in Madhya Pradesh.

The park has units with drying facilities which would benefit a lot of small and medium farmers, who cannot afford expensive poly dryers for processing of chilli and turmeric.

The Board would invest ₹25 crore towards creation of infrastructural facilities and mobilise the rest through deposits collected from exporters.

The park would have facilities for warehousing of raw material, cleaning, drying, grading, pulverising, blending and packaging facilities in tune with international quality and safety standards.

A research station to be set up on the same premises would conduct research on high yielding and disease resistant varieties of chilli and turmeric, quality upgradation and development of new species, Mr. Thampi added.