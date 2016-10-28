A Hyderabad-bound SpiceJet flight returned to the Tirupati airport owing to a technical snag, here on Thursday evening.

According to sources, fight No 1048, carrying 80 passengers, took off from the Tirupati airport at 6.25 p.m.

Minutes later, the aircraft returned to the Tirupati airport as it reportedly developed a technical snag mid-air.

The reason for the issue is yet to be ascertained.

The officials are waiting for an engineering team from Chennai to arrive and check the aircraft.

Airport officials said that the flight charges are being refunded to the passengers and alternative arrangements are being worked out.