Personnel of a special police party opened five rounds of fire in the air when a group of nearly 30 woodcutters of Tamil Nadu allegedly threw stones at them in Lankamala reserve forests near Avakurai in Siddhavatam mandal in Kadapa district on Monday.

A special police party combing the forest area for red sanders smugglers spotted the group of 30 woodcutters, and the latter tried to allegedly attack the uniformed personnel with stones and escape from the place, according to Kadapa Officer on Special Duty (Operations) B. Satya Yesubabu.

The special party personnel apprehended three woodcutters and seized 20 red sanders logs from the place, he said.

No one was injured in the incident, he added.