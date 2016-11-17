TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh at an interactive session with students at P.V.K.K. Engineering College in Anantapur on Wednesday.— PHOTO: R.V.S. PRASAD

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh on Wednesday said that it was the special package and not Special Category Status (SCS) that would create jobs for youth in the State.

Speaking at an interactive session with students at P.V.K.K. Engineering College here, Mr. Lokesh, who was in the city as part of his one-day tour of the district to participate in Jana Chaitanya Yatra, said in response to a specific question that the TDP would ensure that the special package was implemented at the earliest possible time.

“For the first time since Independence the Union government is totally funding a multi-purpose irrigation project. The Polavaram project will also ensure water to Anantapur district,” said Mr. Lokesh.

Later, speaking at a public meeting in Bandaneedapalli village, he ridiculed YSR Congress president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy for questioning the need for acquisition of 33,000 acres for Amaravati. The leader of the Opposition had built a house in an extent of 32 acres in Bengaluru, Mr. Lokesh added.

“Demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 currency notes is necessary. Steps, however, have to be taken to ease the inconvenience caused to the people. Only those who have amassed black money are opposing the move,” Mr. Lokesh said.

Earlier, all the Telugu Desam Party legislators from the district participated in the Jana Chaitanya Yatra in the village.

