Women and Child Welfare Minister P. Sujatha has said that efforts are on to reduce further the infant and maternal mortality rates with special focus on supply of nutritious food through anganwadi centres.

Speaking after inaugurating anganwadi centres at Billalavalasa and Bodasinghipeta in Bondapalli mandal on Monday, Ms. Sujatha said efforts were on to bring down IMR and MMR from their current levels of 28 and 85 respectively. This would be possible only if people and anganwadi staff cooperated with the government and encouraged institutional deliveries.