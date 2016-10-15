Corporators seek Telugu version of the plan, demand clarifications on various issues

A special council meeting would be held in a week’s time to discuss exclusively the master plan for the development of the Municipal Corporation of Rajamahendravaram (MCR) , which got the approval of the State government recently.

The council, which met here under the chairmanship of Mayor Pantam Rajani Sesha Sai on Friday, passed a resolution to this effect. The master plan issue was first taken up in the meeting and some members wanted a Telugu copy of it saying they could not understand the terminology used in the English version for different items. The members also wanted their doubts on various issues in the plan to be cleared by officials. They reminded that MLAs and MLCs also emphasised the need for arranging a separate council meeting to discuss the master plan.

Meanwhile, the Mayor asked the officials to prepare the master plan in Telugu and distribute it to the members before the next council meeting.

Members’ suggestions

Corporator Nanduri Venkataramana suggested that a meeting should be held to explain about the master plan to the public in each ward. Telugu Desam Party floor leader Varre Srinivasa Rao said that there was some ambiguity in the master plan which needed to be explained to the public. Kosuri Chandipriya suggested that the plan should be given the green signal after a detailed discussion in the council. Bontha Srihari said that there were apprehensions among a section of people that the houses built in small sites would be demolished as per the plan.

Deputy floor leader of YSRC Medapati Sharmila Reddy suggested that the master plan should provide space for constructing a stadium and shifting of the slaughter house to another place.

In his reply, MLA Gorantla Butchaiach Chowdary said that the master plan would be finalised after a thorough discussion in the council and taking everyone’s suggestions into consideration. He assured that the plan would not dislocate people.

Cultural capital

City MLA Dr. Akula Satyanarayana said the corporators as well as officials should work together to take the master plan into the people. MLC Somu Veerraju said that after Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, efforts should be made to develop Rajamahendravaram as the third big capital and there is every possibility of getting Central and State funds for the development of the city. It should be developed as the cultural capital of the State as it is adjacent to the National Highway, he opined. After the discussion on the master plan introduction, the Mayor allowed the members to have a question and answer session which went on for almost three hours. The members mainly asked questions about the menace of dogs, pigs and lack of sanitation in many wards, failure of drainage system and other issues.