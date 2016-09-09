YSR Congress says special package is of no use, calls bandh tomorrow

The issue of Special Category Status rocked the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Thursday with the YSR Congress, main opposition party, insisting on a debate, even as it called for a bandh on Saturday to protest the denial of the coveted status to the State.

YSR Congress members staged a noisy protest within and outside the Assembly, criticising the State government for its “failure” to impress upon the Centre the need for implementing the promises made in Parliament. The members raised slogans charging Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with “compromising” the State’s interests, which would impact its economy and development in the long run.

Repeated requests by Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao to the protesting members to resume their seats were ignored as the YSRC members refused to relent.

The House was adjourned twice as pandemonium continued and the Speaker had to adjourn the proceedings for the day.

The opposition to the Centre’s announcement of the “special package” on Wednesday began with a protest near the statue of Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu in front of the Assembly in the morning.

YSRC president and Leader of the Opposition Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy criticised Mr. Naidu for “mortgaging the State’s interests,” which was evident from the fact that the State could not get the coveted status in spite of two unanimous resolutions passed by the Assembly. He asserted that the package would be of no use to the State as it would not attract investments and industrial growth. Only SCS could ensure rapid industrial growth, he said. Mr. Reddy said Saturday’s bandh was aimed at mounting pressure on the Centre to concede the demand for SCS, adding that he had sought the support of the Left parties.

“There is a need to put up a united fight to convince the Centre,” he said.