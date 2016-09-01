The statue of M.S. Subbulakshmi, hidden from view by a traffic island at the Poornakumbham circle in Tirupati.— Photo: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Singer highlights issue on Facebook, Tirumala authorities swing into action to renovate it.

The bronze statue of the legendary M.S. Subbulakshmi at the Poornakumbham circle here is to get a facelift, thanks to the intervention of noted playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam.

The singer had, in a Facebook post, lamented the poor state of the statue and lack of maintenance. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) responded to it, directing an official to look into the matter. The statue, which has been a landmark in the temple city, was unveiled by Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in 2006. The statue remains a link to MS’s association with the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara.

Mr. Balasubrahmanyam, during his recent visit to Tirupati, expressed his anguish over the state of the statue. After having darshan at the temple at Tirumala, he highlighted the ‘unfortunate status of the statue’.

“The strings to the taanpura she holds are broken, the shelter for the traffic constable and the pillar erected for the publicity hoarding obstruct the view. The worst part, the taanpura is used as pillar for the cables,” he wrote on Facebook.

The post, which caught the eye of his followers, explained how Mr. Balasubrahmanyam had to request the traffic constable at the junction to allow him to click the picture. He also urged the concerned officials to take steps to maintain the statue of the great singer.

“It is not enough to unveil a statue. The concerned department should maintain it with devotion. Clean it at least once in a week and garland. Is this the way to celebrate the centenary of the divine soul,” he asked.

He brought the matter to TTD Executive Officer D. Sambasiva Rao’s attention and was assured that necessary help would be extended. When contacted by The Hindu, a senior TTD official maintained that though the statue was under the purview of the Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA), Mr. Rao had directed the Chief Engineer to make necessary repairs at the earliest.

The TTD temple management chose MS as the ‘Sashwatha Asthana Vidhwan’ in 1975. She has famously rendered Balaji Pancharatnamala, including Vishnu Sahasra Namam, Bhaja Govindam and other classical tributes. Even now, the day in the hill town of Tirumala begins with the melodious voice of MS singing the Venkateswara Suprabhatam.