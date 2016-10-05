Officials of the Sathish Dhawan Space Centre, also known as Sriharikota Range (SHAR), near Sullurupeta here in Nellore district organised the World Space Week celebrations on a big note on Tuesday.

School and college students from different places visited SHAR and took a glance at the launch facilities available at the space centre.

Addressing a meeting held on the occasion as the chief guest, Vikrama Simhapuri University Vice Chancellor V. Veeraiah said that it was a historic occasion for the SHAR centre for celebrating the Space Week in the backdrop of many achievements recorded by it in the past several decades.

“Protect water and minerals”

Prof. Veeraiah called upon everybody to take up the responsibility of protecting and preserving the water resources and mineral wealth of the earth by ensuring optimum use of these resources and also by preventing their indiscriminate use.

He said space scientists had been playing a greater role in the exploration and use of various resources.

SHAR Deputy Director R. Venkataraman presided over the meeting.