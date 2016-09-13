Srikakulam Collector P.Lakshmi Narasimham, SP J Brahma Reddy lisetening to the grievances of people at the Collectorate on Monday. —Photo: Basheer

Srikakulam SP J. Brahama Reddy on Monday submitted a memorandum to District Collector P. Lakshmi Narasimham at the Grievance Cell at the district Collectorate here seeking his attention and funds for the improvement of traffic signals at various places.

He said that the traffic congestion and traffic jams were major problems in the town and they could be tackled with the establishment of traffic signals with latest technology.

Responding positively to the proposal, the Collector promised to talk to the civic officials concerned on the issue.

Later, Mr. Brahama Reddy sat along with Collector and listened to grievances of people. They felt that a combined grievance cell would help many people coming both to the Collectorate and the SP’s office.