Superintendent of Police A. Ravikrishna performed the last rites of a new-born baby girl, who died at Kurnool General Hospital on Monday.

The infant, who was abandoned near a private hospital in Nandyal, was spotted by autorickshaw drivers.

They admitted her to the Government hospital at Nandyal four days ago.

The girl was shifted to Kurnool General Hospital in a critical condition and died on Monday.

The police official buried the girl’s body in Vaikuntha Kshetram burial ground in Kurnool I Town police station limits on Monday evening.

Abandoning infant girls on the road was inhuman, the Superintdent of Police said, and added that persons who cannot take care of a new born should alert the police or call Childline on No. 1098 for handing over the baby to ICDS officials.