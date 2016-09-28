Superintendent of police A. Ravikrishna on Tuesday visited an abandoned elderly woman who has been undergoing treatment at the government general hospital here following a heart stroke.

The 85-year-old woman, Rangamma of Velpanur in Velugodu mandal, has been deserted by her two sons. She suffered a heart stroke two days ago and admitted to the cardiology wing of the general hospital.

Mr. Ravikrishna said suitable action would be taken against her family members. He assured her of summoning her two sons — elder son engaged in daily labour and younger son a bank employee —and counselling them to take care of her. Mr. Ravikrishna later enquired with counsellors on domestic violence cases.

Felicitated

The SP felicitated cardiothoracic surgeon K. Prabhakar Reddy and hospital superintendent J. Veeraswamy and lauded them for performing an open heart surgery in the hospital. He enquired about the condition of Sajida Bi, 22, of Nandikotkur, who underwent the open heart surgery.

Dr. Prabhakar Reddy said ultramodern equipment was available in Kurnool on par with corporate hospitals and urged the poor to avail the facilities. Doctors Kavitha, Uma Maheswara Rao, Konda Reddy, hospital superintendent J. Veeraswamy, DSP D.V. Ramana Murthy and Three Town circle inspector G. Madhusudana Rao were present.