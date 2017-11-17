South Korea to establish consular office in Guntur

more-in

Consul General of South Korea for southern India Hyung Tae Kim has said that a consular office of South Korea would be established in the city. This would be the second office in South India after Chennai.

Addressing a delegation of academicians and businessmen at Vignan University, Mr. Kim said trade between Andhra Pradesh and South Korea was set to expand rapidly in the coming years. The country established Kia Motors in Anantpur district with an investment of ₹13,000 crore. South Korean professionals, numbering over 2,000, were set to visit Andhra Pradesh soon to share their expertise in automobile technology, he said.

Mr. Kim also said that 100 companies were set to invest in Andhra Pradesh. He said that over the next three days he would be interacting with business professionals to know the business opportunities here. Evincing keen interest in academic partnerships with premier universities, Mr. Kim said it was heartening to note that Vignan University tied up with six universities in Korea.

Chairman of Vignan University Lavu Rathaiah spoke.