Nearly 1,000 cusecs of water is being released to meet the irrigation needs of farmers under the Penna delta

Following rains in the upper catchment areas, the Somasila reservoir in Nellore district upland area received heavy inflows even as its current storage crossed 29 tmc on Sunday.

Irrigation officials said that the inflows into the dam over the last few weeks had given a fillip to the storage.

As of now, nearly 1,000 cusecs of water was being released from Somasila to meet the irrigation needs of farmers under the Penna delta where paddy is being grown.

Another 100 cusecs were being released to save crops in 6,000 acres under the South Feeder canal.

Somasila Superintending Engineer B.V. Subba Rao told The Hindu that the reservoir received considerable inflow from the upper catchment areas which would be helpful for the farmers.

A few weeks ago, there was just an overall storage of below 13 tmcft and it had steadily risen in the past few days. The inflows reached 5,000 to 9,000 cusecs a few weeks ago and touched 25,000 cusecs at one point of time.

These inflows made sure the dam did not reach dead storage of 7.5 tmcft this season.

Irrigation and Agriculture department officials were monitoring the situation in the catchment areas in the upper riparian districts.