: The three-day annual event of Pavitrotsavam began on a grand note at the Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple here on Monday. The temple priests performed religious rites such as suprabatham, thomala seva, sahasra archana and kumkumarchana to the deity as part of the event holy and celestial event. The utsava idols of Sri Govindaraja Swamy and His consorts were later taken in a procession to the yagashala, where snapana thirumanjanam was performed in a grand manner.

Celestial bath was performed to the idols with milk, honey, sandal, coconut water and several fruit juices. In the evening, before the observance of Pavitra Pratistha, the idols will be taken in a procession around the four mada streets of the temple. The fête is a purification ritual to ward off the impact of inadvertent happenings in the temples, such as visiting the places of worship during mourning etc., as per Hindu traditions. Temple cleaning and punyahavachanam is also performed. Sri Pedda Jeeyangar Swami, Sri China Jeeyangar Swami, Temple Deputy EO Varalakshmi, AEO Prasadamurti Raju and others took part.