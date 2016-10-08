Warning of stringent action against those resorting to “false campaign” against him in the social media, Home Minister N. Chinarajappa on Friday said that he had respect for Nara Lokesh, national general secretary of the TDP.

“I am not afraid of Mr. Lokesh. I found that some people have launched a campaign in the social media by posting pictures of me and Mr. Lokesh only to defame my image.

“Such actions will not be tolerated,” he said while addressing the media here.

Mr. Chinarajappa participated in several programmes at Tallarevu and Peddapuram and later interacted with the media.