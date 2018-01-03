‘Social boycott’: Kurnool SP visits Nakkaladinne

more-in

In the wake of alleged social boycott of Dalits, Kurnool Superintendent of Police Gopinath Jatti visited Nakkaladinne village in Rudravaram mandal in the district late on Monday night and held discussions with the youth, elders, women and dalits in the village.

Everybody is equal before the law and those showing discrimination towards Dalits will be dealt with sternly, Superintendent of Police Gopinath Jatti said and assured deterrent action to prevent recurrence of such instances. Rudravaram police arrested 11 cultivators belonging to Kapu, Boya and Golla communities of Nakkaladinne village in Rudravaram mandal of Kurnool district under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Tuesday, following the SP’s visit.

Mr. Gopinath told the village elders that denying supply of commodities and drinking water to the SC Colony on the pretext that they did not heed their diktats was improper. A police picket was posted in Nakkaladinne and a case was registered on persons who broke the water supply pipeline to the SC Colony, he said. He got the damaged water pipeline repaired instantly.

Nandyal RDO Ramsunder Reddy, Allagadda DSP Chakravarthi and Rudravaram Sub-Inspector Hanumanthaiah were present.

The police arrested 11 cultivators Sagili Sivasankara Reddy, Siddi Subba Reddy, Palle Raja Reddy, Naraboyina Thirupalu, Palle Gopal Reddy, Palle Venkatarami Reddy, Mandla Pakkiraiah, Mandla Mallikarjuna, Golla Moulali and Sulam Golla Chinna Subbaryudu under SC/ST (POA) Act.

Meanwhile Kula Vivaksha Vyatireka Porata Samithi district secretary M.D. Ananda Babu and activists burnt an effigy in front of Kurnool Collectorate on Tuesday, deploring the alleged social boycott of Dalits.

Mr. Anand Babu demanded stern action action against the villagers who announced a social boycott and snapped the water supply pipeline to the SC Colony in the village.