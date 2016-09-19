Farmers are reaping it rich by adopting best practices and organic farming

Small changes in the conventional mode of farming have been helping small and marginal farmers reduce expenses and improve income with value addition.

Saitina Venkateswara Rao of Kandarada village in Pithapuram, a farmer who transplanted banana in less than one acre, has been able to sell each banana bunch at Rs. 200, whereas the price being offered to his counterparts is only Rs. 160.

“The difference is very small. I have encased banana bunches in my garden with plastic bags by spending Rs. 20 per bag. I got the returns in the very first harvest and I can use the covers for two more crops,” explains the farmer, with a tinge of pride.

In all, he has sold 200 banana bunches during the just finished season and is busy making arrangements for the next crop.

In the nearby Kandrakota village, Akkisetti Kaliki Murthy is able to reduce the cost of chemical fertilizer by 50 per cent by replacing it with organic manure being made in his vermi-compost plant.

“Initially, I thought that managing the vermi-compost unit was a tough job. But now, I have realised that it is very simple. By next year, I am planning to switch over to organic manure completely,” he says.

Janumudi Venkata Rao, an 80-year-old farmer, has used the manure for his sugarcane crop.

At G. Ragampeta, a farmer, G. Adilakshmi, has been using ‘Azolla’ as feed for her backyard poultry and the vermi-compost for her garden. She has been into poultry and flower businesses, but gives vegetables free of cost to her neighbours and friends.

Reliance training programme

The motivation for all these farmers, however, is the Reliance Foundation, which has been focusing on imparting training to the farmers in best agricultural practices and organic way of farming for the last six months. Besides conducting demonstrations at the village level, the foundation has been sanctioning and installing Azolla units, vermi compost plants and distributing what they call ‘skirts’ to the banana farmers. The farmer contribution, however, is mandatory for availing themselves of these schemes.

“So far, we have established 800 Azolla units and 500 vermi-compost plants, besides distributing 50,000 skirts to the banana farmers in East Godavari district,” says Kilari Srinivas, programme integrator of the foundation.

“The response from the farmers is quite encouraging and more farmers are placing their requests for the units. The district administration too is encouraging us to expand our services to all the mandals,” he explains.