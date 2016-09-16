Six persons were killed in three separate road accidents on Nellore and East Godavari districts on Thursday.

Three persons were killed and three were injured when a car collided with a State Road Transport Corporation bus on the ADB road at Vadisaleru of Rangampeta mandal in East Godavari district.

According to police, Eadeti Masaramma (70) and Yarlagadda Venkata Lakshmi (65) who were travelling in a car, died on the spot, while the driver Rayudu Satish (30) succumbed to injuries on way to hospital.

Another woman, Satyavathi, who was injured in the accident, is being treated in a private hospital near Rajanagaram.

Two persons who were travelling in the bus sustained minor injuries as the bus plunged into fields after hitting the car.

Satish was returning to Kakinada after dropping a person at Madhurapudi airport and the three women boarded the car at Rajanagaram to Kakinada.

Motorcycle riders killed

Three persons riding motorcycles were killed in two separate accidents in Nellore district.

Syed Baji (20) of Peddireddypalli village, and Syed Hasnan, belonging to Prakasam district, died after their motorcycle was hit by a tractor near Ramapuram in Varikuntapadu area. In another accident, Santhan Kumar (25), a student, died after he fell from his motorcycle after he lost control of the vehicle near Kodavaluru.