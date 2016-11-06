Karem Sivaji, whose appointment as Chairman of A.P. State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes was quashed by the High Court on Friday, blames Leader of the Opposition and YSR Congress president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy for raking up the issue.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Sivaji wondered why Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy had developed hatred towards him.

Stating that he had high respect for the court, Mr. Sivaji said: “The High Court has not mentioned in its judgment that I am not suitable for the post. It has only pointed out certain procedural aspects which the government has to follow.”

He said the future course of action would be discussed only after receiving the copy of the judgment.

Referring to the ‘Dalita, Girijana Maha Garjana’ proposed to be organised on November 19 on Arts College grounds in Rajamahendravaram, Mr. Sivaji said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would be felicitated on the occasion for his relentless efforts to uplift the downtrodden sections of society.

Mr. Sivaji said they would request the Chief Minister to consider accommodating SC/STs in the market committees.

They would also seek SC status for Dalit Christians, he added.