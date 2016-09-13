The YSR Congress Nellore Rural unit on Monday sought allocation of a site for developing a permanent burial ground to meet the long standing demand of the Christian residents of Nellore city.

MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy said that a representation had already been made in this regard to Minorities Welfare Minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy and the burial ground would be developed with all the necessary facilities as soon as the site is allocated. Mr. Sridhar Reddy said that the Christian residents were finding it increasingly difficult to carry out the last rites in the existing burial grounds due to lack of space.