Sitarama Kalyanam performed

The week-long 92nd birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai commenced on Saturday morning on an auspicious note in Prasanthi Nilayam at Puttaparthi in the district.

Marking the occasion, as has been the custom over the years, Sitarama Kalyanam was performed in the Sai Kulwant Hall.

The programme held on a make-shift podium lasted nearly two hours during which the idols of Sita and Rama, flanked by Lakshmana and Hanuman on one side and Lord Venugopala Swamy on the other side, were placed on the podium as rituals were performed, including upanayanam, the sacred thread ceremony of the bridegroom, kanyadanam (giving away the bride) amidst floral offerings and nadaswaram music and tying of the mangalasutram.

For the seventh consecutive year, the divine wedding was conducted in the Sai Kulwant Hall.

Hundreds of devotees took part in a procession of the deities, with village folk dancing to the tune of drumbeats and breaking coconuts amid religious fervour.