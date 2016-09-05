Sindhu performs ‘Tulabharam’ and Gopichand fulfils his vow taken ahead of the Rio sports meet.

Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on Sunday.

Accompanied by her coach Pullela Gopichand, Ms. Sindhu went into the temple in the VIP break darshan category.

Joint Executive Officer Pola Bhaskar presented laddu ‘prasad’ to the ace badminton player.

Ms. Sindhu also performed ‘tulabharam’, the practice of sitting on a balance and offering something to the Lord by weighing it against one’s own weight. She had vowed to offer 68 kg of jaggery at the Tirumala temple before she left to participate in the Rio Olympics.

Mr. Gopichand tonsured his head in fulfilment of his vow.

Ms. Sindhu prayed at Tiruchanur Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple on Saturday night before reaching Tirumala.