It was a visual treat to thousands of devotees on the third day of the annual Brahmotsavams on Wednesday with the processional deity of Lord Malayappa Swamy taken around in a procession on the golden ‘Simha vahanam’.

The deity sitting in a meditating posture (Yoga Mudra) was cynosure to the thousands of congregated devotees.

For the second consecutive day ‘Snapana Thirumanjanam’ was performed inside the hill temple.

The processional deities were placed on a high altar while the priests ceremoniously conducted the celestial bath with milk, curd, sandalwood and coconut water. The mandapam was aesthetically decorated with large varieties of fruits like grapes, apples, sweet lemon, banana, pineapple and other assortments spread in an umbrella space of fifty square feet thereby providing a perfect tint to the deities.

Later ‘visesha samarpana’ was rendered to the deities at Ranganayakula Mandapam, followed by Unjal seva outside the main temple complex. The day came to an end with the procession of Muthyapu Pandiri Vahanam. The deities attired in resplendent white pearls robes (signifying purity, peace, love and co-existence) was taken out in a grand procession mounted atop the dazzling pearl-studded canopy providing a divine feast to the assembled devotees.

Cultural programmes

Meanwhile, TTD’s Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad organised several cultural and spiritual programmes. While K. Narasimhacharyulu from Chennai rendered a spiritual discourse at the Nada Neerajana Mandapam opposite to the main temple complex, B. Sita Ramaiah Bhagavathar enthralled the audience with Hari Katha, and Nandakumar and company from Mysuru rendered Annamacharya Keertanas. This apart, the musical concert by Kumari Vaidheyhi and troupe from Anantapur beguiled the audience at Asthana Mandapam.