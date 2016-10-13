Two siblings were killed on the spot when a lorry knocked their moped down at Pondada Laku near Razole on Wednesday.

According to police, Boddapalli Sirisha (12) and Anusha (8) of B. Savaram village in Razole mandal went to their uncle’s house in Pasarlapudi for Dasara and were returning to B. Savaram on Wednesday on a moped. When the moped reached Pondada Laku a lorry knocked down the moped and both of them died on the spot.

Villagers stopped the lorry caught the driver and handed over him to the police.

Investigation is on.