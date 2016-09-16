A ten-day short term course on ‘Futuristic Agricultural Education’ began on a grand note at Sri Venkateswara Agricultural College here on Thursday. Speaking during the inaugural session, ANGRAU’s Dean of Agriculture T. Ramesh Babu said that agricultural education would not only provide employment opportunities but also develop innovative farming and entrepreneurship skills. Agricultural graduates would be in great demand, in the days to come, he said. “There is a good scope for agriculture in terms of opportunities to serve the society,” he added. RARS associate director of Research T.C.M. Naidu stressed on the need for practical-oriented training than theory.

SVAC Dept. of Agronomy Head A. Pratap Kumar Reddy, associate Dean V. Raja Rajeswari, Course director V. Sumathi, and co-directors S.V. Prasad, G. Prabhakara Reddy took part.