It is that time of the year when all the streets are lit up with many stores decorated to string lights and streamers to catch the eye of the festive shopper. With twinkling lights, festive décor and huge banners announcing unbelievable discounts and freebies, retailers entice shoppers to step within for a joyful shopping spree. With Dusera around the corner, it is the season of discounts and gifts that shopaholics revel in. Every major clothing store, boutique, jewellery outlet and mall brings out the best and latest; in fact, customers are spoilt for choice as there are many offers from rival stores and manufacturers competing for their attention. Dusera is celebrated in different parts of the country under different names with different traditions and rituals like Ramlila, Navratri, Gollu or Bommala Koluvu (exhibition of toys), Ayudha Puja, Saraswathi Puja, Durga Puja and so on. Vijaya Dashami is commonly the main event of the celebration marking the victory of Goddess Kali over evil and of Lord Rama over Demon King Ravana. Whatever the tradition followed, it is one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals popular across the whole of Indian Sub-continent. It is the grand festival season that includes shopping sprees like no other festival does.

It's not only the consumers who wait for Dusera, shopkeepers are equally keen, as this festival marks the beginning of the auspicious season and the many festivals that follow in quick succession. Fuelled by the irresistible offers dished out by shopkeepers, it is shopping fever that pervades the air. In fact, this is truly the season that one can shop till they drop! Considering the plethora of deals and discounts, this is perhaps the best time to take an ‘inventory’ of stuff in the house and plan on buying gadgets which are truly useful or need a replacement.

Do a bit of research in the markets to see which retailer offers the best deal, and which model best suits your requirements and budget. Many retailers have tie-ups with financial companies, with an agent in the store itself, so that a customer can buy the gadget immediately with the option of paying in instalments (EMIs). This makes it all the more easier and equally tempting to go in for a better albeit slightly more expensive model. And before signing on the dotted line, shelling out cash or swiping the trusty card, do ensure when the product will be delivered and installed.

Uma Chodavarapu