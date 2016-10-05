A space exhibition organised for the first time by the Indian Space Research Organisation’s SHAR in East Godavari district was inaugurated on the campus of Aditya College of Engineering at Surampalem village on Tuesday.

The three-day exhibition displays rare photographs, audio-visual clippings and demonstrations depicting ISRO’s space research. “This is to create awareness among the students about space science and to encourage more and more students to opt for the subject at the graduation level,” said SHAR General Manager V.R.K.S. Vara Prasad, while inaugurating the exhibition.

Adikavi Nannaya University Vice Chancellor M. Mutyala Naidu called upon students to make use of the rare exhibition, as it was not possible to gain entry into the SHAR for security reasons, and to have their doubts cleared with the subject experts.

Call to students

“The exhibition is like a mini SHAR and we have a good number of technocrats here with us from the space research station. It is high time to make a good number of students avail this exhibition and reap in the benefits,” he said. On the sidelines of the exhibition, demonstrations and quiz competitions were scheduled for children.

“We are very happy to host this exclusive event. After visiting a good number of educational institutions, the SHAR officials have zeroed in on Aditya and provided us the opportunity of playing the host,” said N. Sesha Reddy, chairman of the Aditya group.

He said that over 5,000 students visited the exhibition on the first day and bus service was arranged for fetching students to the exhibition.

