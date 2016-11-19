Property worth Rs. 25 lakh belonging to Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple premises at Srisailam in Kurnool district was stolen, but it was neither cash nor jewels, but seven bags of tonsured human hair offered by devotees.

On a complaint lodged by employees of the temple’s kalyanakatta on Pathalaganga road, Srisailam Circle Inspector Vijayakrishna and Sub-Inspector Varaprasad inspected the place of theft and registered a case.

The police inspected the closed circuit camera footage in the temple’s control room and detected that three masked men decamped with seven bags of tonsured hair offered by devotees. Police took some suspects into custody and began interrogating them.

The stolen human hair, if auctioned, would fetch a revenue of about Rs. 25 lakh to Srisailam temple, according to information.