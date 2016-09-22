Congress Seva Dal functionaries staged a day-long hunger strike before the District Congress Committee office here on Wednesday demanding grant of special category status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Telugu Desam Party governments at the Centre and the State had duped the people by agreeing for a special package and setting aside the SCS issue, former Union Minister of State for Railways Kotla Jayasuryaprakash Reddy said.

The BJP demanded SCS for the State for 10 years in Parliament and both the BJP and TDP promised it in their election manifestos, but backtracked now, he remarked. The Congress will regain power in the next elections and grant SCS to AP and other States, Mr. Jayasuryaprakash Reddy said.