Animal Welfare Organisation Green Mercy organised a programme, ‘Selfie with a Snake’, on Thursday on the occasion of “Nagula Chaviti’.

“Many people who came to offer prayers on the outskirts took selfies with snakes,” according to the organisation head K.V. Ramanamurthy.

He said many people were killing snakes without allowing them for their safe passage in fields and forests.

“Green Mercy designed an action plan for their protection in North Andhra region. We want to highlight the existence of snakes indicate balance in the nature. Their extinction would lead to many problems in society,” he added.