A student K. Manasa Sai of Nehru English medium high school at Banaganapalli in Kurnool district was selected to take part in the State-level Bharatiya Nivedita test to be conducted by Sri Ramakrishna Mission at Visakhapatnam.

Ten other students of the school - M. Ramya, G. Rakshita, K. Saraswathi, M. Yogamrutha, S. Farida, B. Mamatha, A. Satish, S. Afzal Basha and K. Moshagna Reddy - qualified in the district-level test conducted by Sri Ramakrishna Mission, Visakhapatnam, recently, school correspondent K. Haranatha Reddy said on Saturday. School headmaster K. Kamalateja Reddy, director K. Raviteja Reddy and administrative officer Lakshmi complimented the students.